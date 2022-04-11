Pexip Falls 5.7% as Carnegie Downgrades on Deteriorating Outlook
(PLX AI) – Pexip shares fell 5.7% after analysts at Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.Price target slashed to NOK 30 from NOK 52Pexip has seen headwinds from delayed hardware deliveries for clients, limited return-to-office demand and churn, …
- (PLX AI) – Pexip shares fell 5.7% after analysts at Carnegie cut the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target slashed to NOK 30 from NOK 52
- Pexip has seen headwinds from delayed hardware deliveries for clients, limited return-to-office demand and churn, Carnegie said
- Consensus estimate cuts may have not yet bottomed out, the analysts said
- While Pexip continues to forecast profitability next year, Carnegie believes EBITDA will remain negative also in 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0