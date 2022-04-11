Novo Nordisk Q1 Sales May Beat Expectations, Bank of America Says, Lifting Price Target
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk first-quarter sales may exceed consensus expectations, analysts at Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target raised to DKK 905 from DKK 780
- BofA models Q1 sales 3% above consensus for Novo, with the key factor being obesity sales, including Wegovy
- At the same time, Ozempic and GLP1 including Victoza are also expected to show strong growth: BofA
