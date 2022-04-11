checkAd

Nokian Tyres Falls Another 10% as EU Sanctions Impact Its Russia Factory

(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres shares fell another 10% in the wake of EU's newly imposed sanctions on Russia, where the company has significant manufacturing operations.Nokian Tyres said the new sanctions will have a significant impact on its ability to …

  • Nokian Tyres said the new sanctions will have a significant impact on its ability to manufacture tires in Russia and ability to sell tires both in Russia and in the EU, specifically in Central Europe
  • Nokian Tyres has no further information to provide on the subject at this point, but will announce any material direct impacts as appropriate and in a timely manner
  • In 2021, Russia represented approximately 20% of Nokian Tyres’ net sales, and approximately 80% of Nokian Tyres passenger car tires were produced in Russia
  • Assuming that Nokian is unable to produce tyres in Russia, there would be a further 30-40% downside to our EBIT estimates, analysts at SEB said
  • There is an extraordinary risks in the operating environment and investors may not accept historical valuation multiples for Nokian Tyres at this time, analysts at Nordea said


