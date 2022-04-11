Boliden Falls Nearly 7% as Company SEK 5 Billion Additional Spending on Aitik
(PLX AI) – Boliden shares fell almost 7% after the company said it would spend SEK 5 billion over 2 years to adjust dam construction at Aitik. There is a need to strengthen the current dam construction to meet the best international industry …
- There is a need to strengthen the current dam construction to meet the best international industry standards, the company said
- Production risks have increased somewhat, and it's becoming increasingly difficult for Boliden to provide higher yields in the years ahead, SEB analysts said
- However, this initiative will enable a longer life for the Aitik mine, even though investors are unlikely to focus on that today, SEB said
- Before the company's announcement, Danske Bank analysts said Boliden is entering a sweet spot in the metal cycle, with high prices as structural demand surpasses mine supply, which led the analysts to increase their price target to SEK 565 from SEK 475 and reiterate a buy recommendation
