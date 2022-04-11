Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
(PLX AI) – Siemens Energy and the NeuConnect consortium have signed a contract for the supply of a turnkey High-Voltage Direct Current transmission system for the first power link between the UK and Germany.The order value for Siemens Energy is in …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Energy and the NeuConnect consortium have signed a contract for the supply of a turnkey High-Voltage Direct Current transmission system for the first power link between the UK and Germany.
- The order value for Siemens Energy is in the high three-digit million euro range and will be booked for the current fiscal year
- NeuConnect power link will transport the excess power from wind turbines from Germany to Great Britain, and vice versa if necessary
- Siemens Energy will build two turnkey HVDC converter stations, with the project completed by middle of the decade
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0