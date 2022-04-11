CureVac, GSK Get Contract for Pandemic Preparedness from German Government
(PLX AI) – CureVac and GSK Enter into Pandemic Preparedness Contract with German Government.CureVac says 5-year contract enables production of up to 80 million vaccine doses at short noticeGerman government reserves domestic manufacturing capacity …
- (PLX AI) – CureVac and GSK Enter into Pandemic Preparedness Contract with German Government.
- CureVac says 5-year contract enables production of up to 80 million vaccine doses at short notice
- German government reserves domestic manufacturing capacity until 2029 to ensure rapid access to mRNA vaccines developed by CureVac and GSK
- Germany will pay CureVac and GSK an annual standby fee after successful completion of the setup period, which requires the companies to maintain manufacturing capacity at constant readiness
