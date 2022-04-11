Valmet CFO Resigns Due to Trading in Neles Shares During Merger Process
(PLX AI) – Valmet CFO Kari Saarinen resigns due to his share trades in Neles during the merger process.Company says this is to minimize the negative impacts of this on Valmet's reputationSays all Executive Team members should have used good …
- (PLX AI) – Valmet CFO Kari Saarinen resigns due to his share trades in Neles during the merger process.
- Company says this is to minimize the negative impacts of this on Valmet's reputation
- Says all Executive Team members should have used good judgement and refrained from trading in shares while merger discussions and preparations were ongoing
