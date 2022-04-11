Cofinimmo Bought Company Developing Nursing & Care Home in Raisio, Finland
- (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquired the company that is currently developing a 98-room nursing and care home in Raisio, Finland.
- The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately 15 million EUR
- The asset is already pre-let
