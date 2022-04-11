checkAd

Cofinimmo Bought Company Developing Nursing & Care Home in Raisio, Finland

(PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquired the company that is currently developing a 98-room nursing and care home in Raisio, Finland. The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately 15 million EURThe asset is already …

  • (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquired the company that is currently developing a 98-room nursing and care home in Raisio, Finland.
  • The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately 15 million EUR
  • The asset is already pre-let
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Cofinimmo Bought Company Developing Nursing & Care Home in Raisio, Finland (PLX AI) – Cofinimmo acquired the company that is currently developing a 98-room nursing and care home in Raisio, Finland. The investment budget (including the plot of land and the works) amounts to approximately 15 million EURThe asset is already …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Nokian Tyres Falls Another 10% as EU Sanctions Impact Its Russia Factory
Societe Generale Stops Russia Activities, Sells Rosbank Stake
Rheinmetall Gets Contract Extension for 100 Boxer Armored Vehicles
Novo Nordisk Q1 Sales May Beat Expectations, Bank of America Says, Lifting Price Target
CureVac, GSK Get Contract for Pandemic Preparedness from German Government
Boliden Falls Nearly 7% as Company SEK 5 Billion Additional Spending on Aitik
Boliden to Spend SEK 5 Billion Over 2 Years on Aitik Dam Construction
Pfizer Names David Denton New CFO
EDPR Gets Long-Term PPAs for 240 MW Solar Plant in Texas
Titel
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Pfizer to Buy ReViral for $525 Million
Vestas Upgrades Medium-to-High Wind Turbine Offering to 7.2 MW from 6.8 MW
Block Says Employee Downloaded Customer Information Including Trading Activity
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Frontline, Euronav to Merge in All-Share Deal
Telecom Italia Does Not Give KKR Access to Due Diligence
Repsol Q1 Production 558 Kboe/d, Down from 561 Kboe/d in Q4
Nokian Tyres Falls Another 10% as EU Sanctions Impact Its Russia Factory
Abbvie's Allergan Says Phase 3 Trial of Vuity in Presbyopia Had Positive Results
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders