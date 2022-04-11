(PLX AI) – EssilorLuxottica Luxottica undertakes to acquire 90.9% of Fedon to enter the packaging and eyeglass cases industry.EssilorLuxottica purchase price agreed Euro 17.03 for each share and therefore to an aggregate of Euro 29.4 million

EssilorLuxottica to Buy 90.9% Stake in Fedon for EUR 17.03 per Share

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer