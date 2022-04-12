(PLX AI) – Evotec issued 2022 guidance that exceeded consensus estimates on revenue and was below on adjusted EBITDA.Group revenues expected to be in a range of EUR 700 - 720 million, while consensus is EUR 651 millionAdjusted Group EBITDA expected …

Evotec 2022 Guidance Better Than Consensus on Revenue, Below on Adj. EBITDA

