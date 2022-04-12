Evotec 2022 Guidance Better Than Consensus on Revenue, Below on Adj. EBITDA
- (PLX AI) – Evotec issued 2022 guidance that exceeded consensus estimates on revenue and was below on adjusted EBITDA.
- Group revenues expected to be in a range of EUR 700 - 720 million, while consensus is EUR 651 million
- Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be in the range of EUR 105 - 120 million, while consensus is EUR 123 million
- Sees increasing expenses for promising R&D projects, continued expansion of capacity and adoption of organization structures to ensure sustainable growth, the ramp-up of the Just - Evotec Biologics business via investments, the further expansion of the J.POD capacities in the US and the construction of a second J.POD in Toulouse, France
