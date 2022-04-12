Veon Has Until Oct. 4 to Comply with Nasdaq Minimum Share Price Requirement
Veon confirms notification from Nasdaq on minimum share price requirement. Veon has until 4 October to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Veon to consider available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement
- (PLX AI) – Veon confirms notification from Nasdaq on minimum share price requirement.
- Veon has until 4 October to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement
- Veon to consider available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement
