Nokia Exits Russia, Takes EUR 100 Million Provision in Q1
(PLX AI) – Nokia to exit the Russian market; says move will have no impact to financial outlook.Nokia takes provision in Q1 of approximately EUR 100 millionSays over the last weeks we have suspended deliveries, stopped new business and are moving …
- (PLX AI) – Nokia to exit the Russian market; says move will have no impact to financial outlook.
- Nokia takes provision in Q1 of approximately EUR 100 million
- Says over the last weeks we have suspended deliveries, stopped new business and are moving our limited R&D activities out of Russia
- Says Russia accounted for less than 2% of our net sales in 2021
- Sees sees strong demand in other regions
