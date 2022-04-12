Gjensidige Slips as Carnegie Downgrades on Tough Quarter
(PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares slipped more than 1% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Price target cut to NOK 240 from NOK 244Gjensidige was likely to have had a tough quarter in Q1, with bad weather in …
- (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares slipped more than 1% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to NOK 240 from NOK 244
- Gjensidige was likely to have had a tough quarter in Q1, with bad weather in Norway and Denmark, Carnegie said
- Meanwhile, as inflation is a concern, any signs of margin erosion could be serious for the share price, Carnegie said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0