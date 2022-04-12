checkAd

Gjensidige Slips as Carnegie Downgrades on Tough Quarter

(PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares slipped more than 1% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Price target cut to NOK 240 from NOK 244Gjensidige was likely to have had a tough quarter in Q1, with bad weather in …

  • (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares slipped more than 1% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
  • Price target cut to NOK 240 from NOK 244
  • Gjensidige was likely to have had a tough quarter in Q1, with bad weather in Norway and Denmark, Carnegie said
  • Meanwhile, as inflation is a concern, any signs of margin erosion could be serious for the share price, Carnegie said
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Gjensidige Slips as Carnegie Downgrades on Tough Quarter (PLX AI) – Gjensidige shares slipped more than 1% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Price target cut to NOK 240 from NOK 244Gjensidige was likely to have had a tough quarter in Q1, with bad weather in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Boliden Falls Nearly 7% as Company SEK 5 Billion Additional Spending on Aitik
Pfizer Names David Denton New CFO
CureVac, GSK Get Contract for Pandemic Preparedness from German Government
Valmet CFO Resigns Due to Trading in Neles Shares During Merger Process
EssilorLuxottica to Buy 90.9% Stake in Fedon for EUR 17.03 per Share
Veon Has Until Oct. 4 to Comply with Nasdaq Minimum Share Price Requirement
Cofinimmo Bought Company Developing Nursing & Care Home in Raisio, Finland
Biomerieux Q1 Sales Fall 0.9% to EUR 837 Million; FY Guidance Unchanged
Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Pfizer to Buy ReViral for $525 Million
Nokian Tyres Falls Another 10% as EU Sanctions Impact Its Russia Factory
Frontline, Euronav to Merge in All-Share Deal
Telecom Italia Does Not Give KKR Access to Due Diligence
Repsol Q1 Production 558 Kboe/d, Down from 561 Kboe/d in Q4
Abbvie's Allergan Says Phase 3 Trial of Vuity in Presbyopia Had Positive Results
OMV Reports Q1 Total Hydrocarbon Production 457 Kboe/d
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Novo Nordisk Stops Shipments of Starter Wegovy Doses to Cut Demand from New Patients (RPT)
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders