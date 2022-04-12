checkAd

Buy DNB on Superior Momentum, Carnegie Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – DNB is likely to benefit from positive drivers leading to superior momentum, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.Price target unchanged at NOK 230DNB has the top position in a strong economy with rising …

  • (PLX AI) – DNB is likely to benefit from positive drivers leading to superior momentum, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
  • Price target unchanged at NOK 230
  • DNB has the top position in a strong economy with rising interest rates, Carnegie said
  • This could make accretive price adjustments possible, while DNB's capital position limits most downside risk: Carnegie
  • In the near term, the main downside risk could be increasing cost estimates, but the risk/reward is favorable, the analysts said

