Buy DNB on Superior Momentum, Carnegie Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – DNB is likely to benefit from positive drivers leading to superior momentum, analysts at Carnegie said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- Price target unchanged at NOK 230
- DNB has the top position in a strong economy with rising interest rates, Carnegie said
- This could make accretive price adjustments possible, while DNB's capital position limits most downside risk: Carnegie
- In the near term, the main downside risk could be increasing cost estimates, but the risk/reward is favorable, the analysts said
