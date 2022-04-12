Buy Mowi as Strong Salmon Prices Outweigh Feed Costs, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Mowi is benefiting from strong salmon prices that are outweighing the increase in feed costs, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock. Price target raised to NOK 270 from NOK 250Salmon is seeing stronger …
- (PLX AI) – Mowi is benefiting from strong salmon prices that are outweighing the increase in feed costs, analysts at Nordea said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock.
- Price target raised to NOK 270 from NOK 250
- Salmon is seeing stronger than expected demand from the hospitality sector, while prices for chicken, pork and beef are set to soar 20-50%, Nordea said
- This supports a continuing tight market balance, and continued upside for Mowi: Nordea
- Shares are down 1.4% in morning trading
