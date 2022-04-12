Grammer Q1 EBIT Loss EUR 1 Million, Compared to EUR 22.6 Million Profit Year Ago
(PLX AI) – Grammer Q1 EBIT EUR -1 million, significantly down from EUR 22.6 million last yearGrammer says revenue in the past quarter is slightly above the previous year's level of EUR 503.7 millionThe main reasons for the decline in earnings …
- (PLX AI) – Grammer Q1 EBIT EUR -1 million, significantly down from EUR 22.6 million last year
- Grammer says revenue in the past quarter is slightly above the previous year's level of EUR 503.7 million
- The main reasons for the decline in earnings continue to be significantly increasing material, logistics and energy costs, new corona lockdowns, which affect the Chinese market, as well as ongoing bottlenecks in the supply markets
- In addition, one-time expenses, and special freights of around EUR 4 million at a Grammer plant in the Americas region had an impact
- Keeps FY guidance unchanged
