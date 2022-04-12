American Airlines Raises Q1 Revenue Guidance
(PLX AI) – American Airlines says during the first quarter, the Company flew 59.5 billion total available seat miles.American Airlines expects its first quarter total revenue to be down approximately 16% versus the first quarter of 2019 vs. down 17% …
- American Airlines expects its first quarter total revenue to be down approximately 16% versus the first quarter of 2019 vs. down 17% previous guidance
- American Airlines expects cost of fuel to be between $2.80 and $2.85 per gallon of jet fuel
- American Airlines expects to end quarter with approximately $15.5 billion in total available liquidity
