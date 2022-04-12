checkAd

Baloise Hit by Cyber Attack Affecting Customers, Employees in Germany

(PLX AI) – Baloise hit by cyberattack on parts of the Baloise Group's IT infrastructure.Baloise says no company data or customer data has been stolenBaloise customers and employees in Germany are currently experiencing some restrictions on the use …

  • (PLX AI) – Baloise hit by cyberattack on parts of the Baloise Group's IT infrastructure.
  • Baloise says no company data or customer data has been stolen
  • Baloise customers and employees in Germany are currently experiencing some restrictions on the use of our services and IT infrastructure
Autor: PLX AI
