Baloise Hit by Cyber Attack Affecting Customers, Employees in Germany
- (PLX AI) – Baloise hit by cyberattack on parts of the Baloise Group's IT infrastructure.
- Baloise says no company data or customer data has been stolen
- Baloise customers and employees in Germany are currently experiencing some restrictions on the use of our services and IT infrastructure
