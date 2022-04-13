Mowi Q1 Operational EBIT Just Under Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Mowi Q1 operational EBIT EUR 207 million vs. estimate EUR 210 million.Blended Farming cost per kg harvested was EUR 4.77Total Q1 harvest volumes 97,000 tonnes vs. guidance of 98,000 tonnes
