(PLX AI) – Mowi Q1 operational EBIT EUR 207 million vs. estimate EUR 210 million.Blended Farming cost per kg harvested was EUR 4.77Total Q1 harvest volumes 97,000 tonnes vs. guidance of 98,000 tonnes

Mowi Q1 Operational EBIT Just Under Consensus Expectations

