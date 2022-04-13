Barry Callebaut H1 EBIT Just Below Analyst Expectations
(PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut half year revenue CHF 4,030.3 million.Half year EBIT CHF 318.1 million vs. estimate CHF 320 millionHalf year net income (recurring) CHF 212.1 millionSays strong growth trajectory, well ahead of the underlying chocolate …
- Says strong growth trajectory, well ahead of the underlying chocolate confectionery market
- Says strong performance across the board, in particular in chocolate, delivered strong volume, solid profitability and continued good cash generation
- Says confident that we can deliver on our mid-term guidance in a continued volatile market environment
