Hoist Finance Sells UK Unsecured Operations; Enterprise Value SEK 4,500 Million

  • Hoist Finance says enterprise value of the transaction is approx. SEK 4,500 million
  • The net pre-tax transaction gain amounts to approx. SEK 140 million, the CET1 ratio is expected to increase by approx. 280 basis points, and RoE is improving by approx. 1 percentage point in 2022, other things being equal
  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter 2022 and is subject to approval by the UK Financial Conduct Authority
PLX AI
