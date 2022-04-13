Nordex Gets 131 MW Wind Turbine Order in Peru
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 131 MW from Peru.Nordex will supply 23 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for Acciona's San Juan de Marcona wind farmThe project is the first order from Peru for this type of turbine with a rotor …
- Nordex will supply 23 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for Acciona's San Juan de Marcona wind farm
- The project is the first order from Peru for this type of turbine with a rotor diameter of 163 meters and a flexible rated output in the 5 MW class
