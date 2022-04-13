Invisio Renews Contract with UK MoD for up to 5 Years
- (PLX AI) – Invisio and its partner Marlborough Communications has been awarded a three-year In-Service Support (ISS) contract, with the option of an additional two years to supply hearing protection and communication ancillaries to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).
- An initial order of SEK 16 million has been received and further orders are expected
