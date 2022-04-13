Danske Bank Risk/Reward Is Slightly Negative Ahead of Earnings, Nordea Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Danske Bank risk/reward is slightly negative ahead of the first-quarter earnings report, analysts at Nordea said in a research note, reiterating their hold recommendation.
- Higher loan growth is once again likely to be offset by higher funding costs, Nordea said
- Expect decent growth and market share for Danske in Q1, but it likely won't be enough to really move the share price, Nordea said
- Danske's 2022 revenue and net profit guidance is also starting to appear at risk: Nordea
