(PLX AI) – SBB is likely to be affected by the sharp rise in market interest rates and widening credit spreads, analysts at DNB said, cutting their recommendation to sell from hold.Price target cut to SEK 33 from SEK 43, implying 11% downsideSBB is …

SBB Hit by Sharp Rise in Interest Rates, DNB Says in Downgrade to Sell

