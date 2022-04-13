checkAd

SBB Hit by Sharp Rise in Interest Rates, DNB Says in Downgrade to Sell

(PLX AI) – SBB is likely to be affected by the sharp rise in market interest rates and widening credit spreads, analysts at DNB said, cutting their recommendation to sell from hold.Price target cut to SEK 33 from SEK 43, implying 11% downsideSBB is …

  • (PLX AI) – SBB is likely to be affected by the sharp rise in market interest rates and widening credit spreads, analysts at DNB said, cutting their recommendation to sell from hold.
  • Price target cut to SEK 33 from SEK 43, implying 11% downside
  • SBB is one of the most interest-rate sensitive stocks, due to their low implied EBIT yield and top-tier common-share gearing, DNB said
  • Unrealized value gains are likely to slow rapidly this year and the next on rising interest rates: DNB
