SBB Hit by Sharp Rise in Interest Rates, DNB Says in Downgrade to Sell
- (PLX AI) – SBB is likely to be affected by the sharp rise in market interest rates and widening credit spreads, analysts at DNB said, cutting their recommendation to sell from hold.
- Price target cut to SEK 33 from SEK 43, implying 11% downside
- SBB is one of the most interest-rate sensitive stocks, due to their low implied EBIT yield and top-tier common-share gearing, DNB said
- Unrealized value gains are likely to slow rapidly this year and the next on rising interest rates: DNB
