Aker BP Q1 Production 208,200 Boepd
(PLX AI) – Aker BP produced 208,200 barrels of oil equivalents per day in first quarter.Net volume sold amounted to 216, 200 boepdThe company expects to report production costs of approximately USD 220 million
