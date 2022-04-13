Veon CEO Says Cash Position is $1.3 Billion Currently; Prioritizing Maintaining Healthy Liquidity
(PLX AI) – Veon CEO says cash position around US$1.3 billion at HQ level, prioritizing maintaining healthy liquidity.Veon also has around US$700 million still available as part of revolving credit facilityVeon says one third of customers are in …
- Veon also has around US$700 million still available as part of revolving credit facility
- Veon says one third of customers are in Ukraine and Russia
