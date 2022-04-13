K+S Raises Outlook Substantially on Agriculture Price Increases
(PLX AI) – K S Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,300-2,600 million vs. previous outlook EUR 1,600-1,900 millionOutlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 1,000-1,200 million vs. previous outlook EUR 600-800 millionThe increase in the outlook is mainly …
- (PLX AI) – K+S Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 2,300-2,600 million vs. previous outlook EUR 1,600-1,900 million
- Outlook FY adjusted free cash flow EUR 1,000-1,200 million vs. previous outlook EUR 600-800 million
- The increase in the outlook is mainly attributable to a further rise in average prices in the Agriculture customer segment, the company said
- These will significantly outweigh expected cost increases, in particular for energy, logistics, and materials, the company said
