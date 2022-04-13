BlackRock Q1 EPS Beats Expectations
(PLX AI) – BlackRock Q1 EPS USD 9.35 vs. estimate USD 8.88.$114 billion of quarterly long-term net inflows reflect strength of broad-based platform with positive flows across all product types, investment styles and regions7% increase in revenue …
- (PLX AI) – BlackRock Q1 EPS USD 9.35 vs. estimate USD 8.88.
- $114 billion of quarterly long-term net inflows reflect strength of broad-based platform with positive flows across all product types, investment styles and regions
- 7% increase in revenue year-over-year driven by strong organic growth and 11% growth in technology services revenue, partially offset by lower performance fees
- 14% increase in operating income year-over-year includes the impact of $178 million of fund launch costs in the first quarter of 2021
