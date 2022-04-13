First Republic Q1 EPS Beats Consensus; Revenue in Line
- (PLX AI) – First Republic Q1 revenue USD 1,400 million vs. estimate USD 1,400 million.
- Q1 net interest income USD 1,100 million
- Q1 EPS USD 2 vs. estimate USD 1.9
- Q1 net income USD 401 million vs. estimate USD 347 million
- CEO says business continued to perform very well in the first quarter
- Loan originations were our best ever, client satisfaction reached an all-time high: CEO
