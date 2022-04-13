checkAd

First Republic Q1 EPS Beats Consensus; Revenue in Line

(PLX AI) – First Republic Q1 revenue USD 1,400 million vs. estimate USD 1,400 million.Q1 net interest income USD 1,100 millionQ1 EPS USD 2 vs. estimate USD 1.9Q1 net income USD 401 million vs. estimate USD 347 millionCEO says business continued to …

  • (PLX AI) – First Republic Q1 revenue USD 1,400 million vs. estimate USD 1,400 million.
  • Q1 net interest income USD 1,100 million
  • Q1 EPS USD 2 vs. estimate USD 1.9
  • Q1 net income USD 401 million vs. estimate USD 347 million
  • CEO says business continued to perform very well in the first quarter
  • Loan originations were our best ever, client satisfaction reached an all-time high: CEO
