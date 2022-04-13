PREVIEW: Ericsson Expected to Report Strong Q1, but DOJ Overhang Continues, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Ericsson is expected to report strong first-quarter earnings but the U.S. DOJ investigation continues to hang over the shares, analysts said. Ericsson should post a strong Q1 report tomorrow, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said (buy, SEK …
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson is expected to report strong first-quarter earnings but the U.S. DOJ investigation continues to hang over the shares, analysts said.
- Ericsson should post a strong Q1 report tomorrow, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said (buy, SEK 135)
- Network sales should benefit from large deliveries in the U.S. and strong demand in Europe and Latin America, while China should stabilize at a low level: Kepler
- Ericsson should continue to post positive organic growth in Q1, SEB said (buy, SEK 130)
- Networks end markets seem to enjoy momentum, while positive FX tailwinds are enough to compensate for Russia revenue losses
- The combination of valuation and fundamentals is attractive: SEB
- Ericsson is not at risk from supply chain constraints, while demand will increase regardless of macroeconomic shocks, Carnegie said (buy, SEK 110)
- However, the recent news flow regarding Ericsson's past conduct and disclosures and the DOJ investigation adds risk to the equity story, Bank of America said (underperform, SEK 86)
- Meanwhile, the RAN cycle may peak this year, and AT&T's capex plans may be somewhat concerning for Ericsson and Nokia, BofA said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0