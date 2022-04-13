Kongsberg Gets Contract for 2 Unmanned Surface Vessels
(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen wins contract for delivery of two Unmanned Surface Vessels to Reach Subsea ASA.Delivery in the second half of next yearThese USVs will serve as mobile power banks, data centers and communication modules for underwater …
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen wins contract for delivery of two Unmanned Surface Vessels to Reach Subsea ASA.
- Delivery in the second half of next year
- These USVs will serve as mobile power banks, data centers and communication modules for underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0