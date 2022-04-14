Gurit Updates Outlook After Selling Aerospace Business
(PLX AI) – Gurit now sees Outlook FY EBIT margin 5.5-8%.Outlook FY revenue CHF 410-450 millionAnnounced the sale of its Aerospace business to Isovolta GroupTo focus its activities on the Wind turbine industry as well as on the Marine and Industrial …
