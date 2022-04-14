Ericsson Q1 Sales Beats Expectations; Sees DOJ Matters Likely to Include Additional Payments
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson Q1 net sales SEK 55,100 million vs. estimate SEK 53,380 million.
- Q1 gross margin 42.3%
- Q1 EBIT SEK 4,700 million
- Q1 EPS SEK 0.88
- Q1 net income SEK 2,900 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,800 million vs. estimate SEK 6,630 million
- Q1 adjusted gross margin 42.3%
- Ericsson to accelerate the pace towards reaching our long-term target of an EBITA margin of 15–18%
- Says our ambition is to reach this target no later than in 2–3 years
- Ericsson DOJ matters may likely include additional monetary payments, the magnitude of which cannot at this time be reliably estimated
