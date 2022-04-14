(PLX AI) – Voestalpine sells majority stake in voestalpine Texas to ArcelorMittal.To sell 80% of its stake in voestalpine Texas Holding LLC, a hot briquetted iron (HBI) direct reduction plant in Corpus Christi, with production capacity of …

Voestalpine Sells 80% of Stake in Texas Plant; Enterprise Value EUR 900 Million

