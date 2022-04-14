Voestalpine Sells 80% of Stake in Texas Plant; Enterprise Value EUR 900 Million
(PLX AI) – Voestalpine sells majority stake in voestalpine Texas to ArcelorMittal.To sell 80% of its stake in voestalpine Texas Holding LLC, a hot briquetted iron (HBI) direct reduction plant in Corpus Christi, with production capacity of …
- To sell 80% of its stake in voestalpine Texas Holding LLC, a hot briquetted iron (HBI) direct reduction plant in Corpus Christi, with production capacity of approximately two million tons per year
- Voestalpine says enterprise value for 100% of the shares in voestalpine Texas is approximately EUR 900 million
- The accounting profit from the transaction is expected to amount to approximately EUR 280 million
- Outlook for the 2021/22 financial year will be raised from an EBITDA of previously up to EUR 2.2 billion to slightly below EUR 2.3 billion
