Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close

  • (PLX AI) – Basware says consortium comprising Accel-KKR, Long Path and Briarwood announces a recommended public tender offer through Sapphire BidCo Ltd for all shares in Basware Corporation.
  • Basware offer is at EUR 40.10 per share
  • Basware offer total equity value of approximately 619.91 million
  • Basware Board of Directors unanimously decided to recommend Tender Offer
Autor: PLX AI
