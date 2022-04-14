(PLX AI) – Basware says consortium comprising Accel-KKR, Long Path and Briarwood announces a recommended public tender offer through Sapphire BidCo Ltd for all shares in Basware Corporation.Basware offer is at EUR 40.10 per shareBasware offer total …

Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer