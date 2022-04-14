Hermes Q1 Sales Jump 33% Driven by Stores in America, Europe
- (PLX AI) – Hermes Q1 revenue EUR 2,765 million, up 33% at current FX and up 27% at constant FX.
- Says sales were particularly dynamic in group stores, especially in America and Europe, driven by the acceleration in all the business lines and the sustained growth in Leather Goods
