Ericsson Shares Drop 7% After Earnings Miss

(PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell more than 7% at the open after the first quarter profit missed consensus despite better-than-expected revenue.Ericsson released a weak set of numbers for Q1, analysts at Bank of America saidThe large miss in adjusted …

  • (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell more than 7% at the open after the first quarter profit missed consensus despite better-than-expected revenue.
  • Ericsson released a weak set of numbers for Q1, analysts at Bank of America said
  • The large miss in adjusted EBIT was partly driven by the provision related to suspending Russia business, but free cash flow was also weak in the quarter: BofA
  • There was no mention around the group EBIT target for 2022: BofA
  • BofA reiterated an underperform rating on Ericsson, seeing limited earnings growth potential in the coming years
  • Q1 was messy, with revenue beating estimates and margins below, Carnegie said
  • Normally, we would expect to see decent earnings beat on such strong sales print, thanks to operating leverage, Carnegie said


