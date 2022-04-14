Ericsson Shares Drop 7% After Earnings Miss
(PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell more than 7% at the open after the first quarter profit missed consensus despite better-than-expected revenue.Ericsson released a weak set of numbers for Q1, analysts at Bank of America saidThe large miss in adjusted …
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares fell more than 7% at the open after the first quarter profit missed consensus despite better-than-expected revenue.
- Ericsson released a weak set of numbers for Q1, analysts at Bank of America said
- The large miss in adjusted EBIT was partly driven by the provision related to suspending Russia business, but free cash flow was also weak in the quarter: BofA
- There was no mention around the group EBIT target for 2022: BofA
- BofA reiterated an underperform rating on Ericsson, seeing limited earnings growth potential in the coming years
- Q1 was messy, with revenue beating estimates and margins below, Carnegie said
- Normally, we would expect to see decent earnings beat on such strong sales print, thanks to operating leverage, Carnegie said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0