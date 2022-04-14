Volkswagen Q1 Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Expected, Aided by Hedge
- (PLX AI) – Volkswagen Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 8,500 million vs. estimate EUR 4,910 million after "robust operating performance."
- Volkswagen says hedging instruments outside hedge accounting have a significant impact on earnings totaling 3.5 billion Euro from positive fair value measurements
- Says Q1 operating return on sales of around 13.5%
- The net cash flow of the Automotive Division is at around 1.5 billion Euros
- Net liquidity in the Automotive Division amounts to around 31 billion Euros
