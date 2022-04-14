(PLX AI) – Volkswagen Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 8,500 million vs. estimate EUR 4,910 million after "robust operating performance."Volkswagen says hedging instruments outside hedge accounting have a significant impact on earnings totaling 3.5 billion Euro …

Volkswagen Q1 Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Expected, Aided by Hedge

