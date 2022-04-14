UnitedHealth Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – UnitedHealth Q1 revenue USD 80,100 million vs. estimate USD 78,800 million.Based upon the first quarter performance and enterprise-wide growth outlook, the Company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $20.30 to $20.80 per share …
- (PLX AI) – UnitedHealth Q1 revenue USD 80,100 million vs. estimate USD 78,800 million.
- Based upon the first quarter performance and enterprise-wide growth outlook, the Company increased its full year net earnings outlook to $20.30 to $20.80 per share and adjusted net earnings to $21.20 to $21.70 per share
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0