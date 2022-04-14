US Bancorp Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected on Healthy Consumer, Business Trends
(PLX AI) – US Bancorp Q1 EPS USD 0.99 vs. estimate USD 0.95.Q1 net income USD 1,600 million vs. estimate USD 1,415 millionQ1 revenue USD 5,600 million vs. estimate USD 5,550 millionQ1 CET1 capital ratio 9.8%CEO says results benefitted from healthy …
- (PLX AI) – US Bancorp Q1 EPS USD 0.99 vs. estimate USD 0.95.
- Q1 net income USD 1,600 million vs. estimate USD 1,415 million
- Q1 revenue USD 5,600 million vs. estimate USD 5,550 million
- Q1 CET1 capital ratio 9.8%
- CEO says results benefitted from healthy trends in consumer and business activity
- Says saw very strong loan growth, which drove solid growth in net interest income
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0