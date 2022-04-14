(PLX AI) – US Bancorp Q1 EPS USD 0.99 vs. estimate USD 0.95.Q1 net income USD 1,600 million vs. estimate USD 1,415 millionQ1 revenue USD 5,600 million vs. estimate USD 5,550 millionQ1 CET1 capital ratio 9.8%CEO says results benefitted from healthy …

US Bancorp Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected on Healthy Consumer, Business Trends

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer