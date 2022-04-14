Twitter Confirms $54.20 per Share Non-Binding Offer from Musk, Says Will Review Proposal
(PLX AI) – Twitter confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash.The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal …
- (PLX AI) – Twitter confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash.
- The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0