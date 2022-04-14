(PLX AI) – Twitter confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash.The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal …

Twitter Confirms $54.20 per Share Non-Binding Offer from Musk, Says Will Review Proposal

