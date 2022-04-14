CropEnergies Expects Significant Increase in Earnings in Q1
(PLX AI) – CropEnergies expects a significant increase in revenues, EBITDA and operating profit for the 1st quarter after an encouraging start into the 2022/23 financial year.In the same quarter of the previous year, CropEnergies had generated an …
- (PLX AI) – CropEnergies expects a significant increase in revenues, EBITDA and operating profit for the 1st quarter after an encouraging start into the 2022/23 financial year.
- In the same quarter of the previous year, CropEnergies had generated an EBITDA of EUR 25 million euros and an operating result of EUR 15 million euros on a revenue of EUR 214 million
- Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 145-195 million
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,350-1,450 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0