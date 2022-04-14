State Street Q1 EPS Beats Consensus Expectations, with Fee Revenue up 4%
- (PLX AI) – State Street Q1 EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.36.
- Q1 revenue USD 3,100 million
- Fee revenue up 4%, driven by higher Management fees, FX trading, and Front office software
- NII up 9% reflecting growth in investment portfolio and loan balances, as well as rising interest rates across the curve
- ROE of 9.5% and a CET1 ratio of 11.9% at quarter end
