Sudzucker Gives Outlook After Predicting Significant Q1 Earnings Increase

(PLX AI) – Sudzucker expects significant earnings increase in the first quarter of the current 2022/23 financial year.Outlook FY revenue EUR 8,700-9,100 millionOutlook FY operating result EUR 300-400 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 660-760 million

  • (PLX AI) – Sudzucker expects significant earnings increase in the first quarter of the current 2022/23 financial year.
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 8,700-9,100 million
  • Outlook FY operating result EUR 300-400 million
  • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 660-760 million

Autor: PLX AI
