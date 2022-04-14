Sudzucker Gives Outlook After Predicting Significant Q1 Earnings Increase
(PLX AI) – Sudzucker expects significant earnings increase in the first quarter of the current 2022/23 financial year.Outlook FY revenue EUR 8,700-9,100 millionOutlook FY operating result EUR 300-400 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 660-760 million
