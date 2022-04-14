D.R. Horton to Buy Vidler for $15.75 per Share, or $291 Million
(PLX AI) – D.R. Horton will acquire Vidler for $15.75 per share in cash.Vidler owns a portfolio of premium water rights and other water-related assets in the southwestern United States in markets where D.R. Horton operates that require water for …
- (PLX AI) – D.R. Horton will acquire Vidler for $15.75 per share in cash.
- Vidler owns a portfolio of premium water rights and other water-related assets in the southwestern United States in markets where D.R. Horton operates that require water for development, but face a lack of adequate supply
- The total equity value of the transaction is approximately $291 million, and the transaction is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2022 subject to customary closing conditions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0