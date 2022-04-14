Leifheit Reports Q1 Earnings Significantly Down vs. Last Year
(PLX AI) – Leifheit Q1 EBIT EUR 2.7 million, down from EUR 8.3 million a year ago. Q1 revenue EUR 71.8 million, down from EUR 85.9 million a year agoSays sharply rising material, freight and energy costs as well as continuing bottlenecks on the …
- Says sharply rising material, freight and energy costs as well as continuing bottlenecks on the procurement markets burden earnings development
- Says against the background of the Russia-Ukraine war and rising inflation, consumer restraint in the core markets is noticeable
- Turnover for the full year is expected to be slightly and EBIT significantly below the previous year's figure
