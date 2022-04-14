checkAd

Leifheit Reports Q1 Earnings Significantly Down vs. Last Year

(PLX AI) – Leifheit Q1 EBIT EUR 2.7 million, down from EUR 8.3 million a year ago. Q1 revenue EUR 71.8 million, down from EUR 85.9 million a year agoSays sharply rising material, freight and energy costs as well as continuing bottlenecks on the …

  • (PLX AI) – Leifheit Q1 EBIT EUR 2.7 million, down from EUR 8.3 million a year ago.
  • Q1 revenue EUR 71.8 million, down from EUR 85.9 million a year ago
  • Says sharply rising material, freight and energy costs as well as continuing bottlenecks on the procurement markets burden earnings development
  • Says against the background of the Russia-Ukraine war and rising inflation, consumer restraint in the core markets is noticeable
  • Turnover for the full year is expected to be slightly and EBIT significantly below the previous year's figure
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  21   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Leifheit Reports Q1 Earnings Significantly Down vs. Last Year (PLX AI) – Leifheit Q1 EBIT EUR 2.7 million, down from EUR 8.3 million a year ago. Q1 revenue EUR 71.8 million, down from EUR 85.9 million a year agoSays sharply rising material, freight and energy costs as well as continuing bottlenecks on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Twitter Confirms $54.20 per Share Non-Binding Offer from Musk, Says Will Review Proposal
Draegerwerk Q1 EBIT Falls Drastically to Negative EUR 35 Million Amid Rising Component Prices
Ericsson Q1 Sales Beats Expectations; Sees DOJ Matters Likely to Include Additional Payments
Volkswagen Q1 Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Expected, Aided by Hedge
Nordex Gets 29.5 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland
Hermes Q1 Sales Jump 33% Driven by Stores in America, Europe
Voestalpine Sells 80% of Stake in Texas Plant; Enterprise Value EUR 900 Million
D.R. Horton to Buy Vidler for $15.75 per Share, or $291 Million
Ericsson Shares Drop 7% After Earnings Miss
Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Siemens Energy Gets Contract for HVDC Transmission System Between UK and Germany
Nokian Tyres Falls Another 10% as EU Sanctions Impact Its Russia Factory
PayPal CFO Leaves to Get Same Position at Walmart
Novo Nordisk Q1 Sales May Beat Expectations, Bank of America Says, Lifting Price Target
Evotec 2022 Guidance Better Than Consensus on Revenue, Below on Adj. EBITDA
Nokian Tyres Says Continues to Operate Russia Plant to Maintain Control
Baloise Hit by Cyber Attack Affecting Customers, Employees in Germany
Twitter Confirms $54.20 per Share Non-Binding Offer from Musk, Says Will Review Proposal
Titel
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...