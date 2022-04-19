checkAd

Maersk Drilling Gets 1-Year Contract Extension in Australia

(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia.INPEX Operations Australia P/L has exercised an option to extend the provisioning of the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible rig Mærsk Deliverer for …

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia.
  • INPEX Operations Australia P/L has exercised an option to extend the provisioning of the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible rig Mærsk Deliverer for drilling services at the Ichthys Field in the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia
  • The contract extension is expected to begin in July 2023
  • One one-year option remains on the contract
