Brussel Lambert Buys Majority Stake in Affidea in EUR 1 Billion Transaction
(PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert GBL makes its first sizeable investment in the healthcare sector with the acquisition of majority stake in Affidea, the leading provider of medical diagnostic services in Europe.Brussel Lambert will invest up to EUR 1 …
- (PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert GBL makes its first sizeable investment in the healthcare sector with the acquisition of majority stake in Affidea, the leading provider of medical diagnostic services in Europe.
- Brussel Lambert will invest up to EUR 1 billion of equity into the transaction
- Affidea majority holder B-Flexion will fully exit its stake
- Founded in 1991, Affidea is an European diagnostic imaging player, with 320 centers operating across 15 countries
