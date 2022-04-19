(PLX AI) – AstraZeneca's Enhertu granted Priority Review from the FDA for HER2m NSCLC for patients with previously treated HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly …

AstraZeneca's Enhertu Gets Priority Review from FDA for HER2m NSCLC Lung Cancer

