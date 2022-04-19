AstraZeneca's Enhertu Gets Priority Review from FDA for HER2m NSCLC Lung Cancer
(PLX AI) – AstraZeneca's Enhertu granted Priority Review from the FDA for HER2m NSCLC for patients with previously treated HER2-mutant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly …
- Enhertu is a HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo
- FDA grants Priority Review to applications for medicines that, if approved, would offer significant improvements over available options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions, or enhancing patient compliance
